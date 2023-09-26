A man in Texas was sentenced to 75 years in prison on Friday after killing a man in 2020, then immediately putting the murder weapon up for sale.

Siten Anney, 20, was found guilty after a four-day trial of fatally shooting Trevor Allen Harrison, 22, back on 23 November 2022.

Mr Anney lured the victim into an apartment building in the 200 block of Atascocita Road in the city of Humble, Texas, and shot and killed him in the parking lot with a 9mm semi-automatic handgun.

He then allegedly tried to flog the gun online 21 minutes after the murder.

According to the District Attorney’s office, Mr Anney took a screenshot of a news article reporting on Mr Harrison’s death and then sent it to his friends, bragging that he stayed up all night to see the story break.

It was these messages on Mr Anney’s phone that ultimately led to his charge.

The two men were acquainted and the investigators believe Mr Anney killed the victim because he believed Mr Harrison was involved in the killing of another friend earlier in the year, according to the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.

Police said they spoke to a witness who dropped Mr Harrison off at the parking lot, who said he was completing a “big” deal for prescription drugs that he would sell.

Investigators searched the victim’s social media and discovered he was due to meet a person under the name “Y fn Baggin,” who asked to meet at the apartments, Law&Crime reports.

According to an affidavit obtained by Law&Crime, Mr Harrison was found by first responders lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds.

Trevor Allen Harrison was believed by Anney to have killed another friend earlier that year (Harris County District Attorney’s Office)

"This defendant spent hours doing everything he could to lure this young man to his death, including sending messages and making calls to set up the victim," District Attorney Kim Ogg said. "We are grateful the jury saw exactly how cold and calculated this murder was and handed down the appropriate sentence."

Investigators claim Mr Anney originally denied that the person behind the account, saying it was another friend. He also claimed this same friend told him to kill Mr Harrison.

“Defendant said his friend then came up from behind and shot the victim, and the defendant then ran away,” the affidavit states.

In the sentencing hearing on Friday, Mr Anney was sent away for 75 years for the murder.