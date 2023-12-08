The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Police are investigating what they say is the murder of a sixteen-year-old girl in Texas who was found dead in her home earlier this week.

Jaqueline Medina of Edna, Texas, found her daughter, Lizbeth Medina, dead in their apartment on 5 December. The Edna Police Department suspects Ms Medina’s death was a capital murder, they wrote in a 6 December press release . The department is now working with state police to investigate Ms Medina’s death.

Ms Medina’s aunt, Ana Medina, launched a GoFundMe for the family.

“She was a student and cheerleader at Edna High School, she was loved by many but most importantly she is loved and will be missed by the family she leaves behind,” she wrote on GoFundMe.

Ms Medina’s mother told local outlet Crossroads Today that she hopes there is justice for her daughter.

“Words can’t explain what I felt at that moment, finding my daughter in the matter that she was,” she said. “All I can say is that I hope with all my heart that there is justice with my daughter.”

The Edna Police Department said on 8 December they are “working diligently” to investigate the case.

“We also understand the community is concerned about the individual still being on the loose,” the police department wrote. “Outside agencies are in the area and working with Edna PD to provide extra patrol.”

Ms Medina’s mother told Crossroads Today she hopes the community remembers her daughter’s exceptional qualities.

“I just want her to be remembered as the special little girl that she was,” she said. “Loving, kind, and bighearted.”