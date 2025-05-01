The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A man is facing charges after police say he broke into a woman’s home intending to sexually assault her.

Investigators say Juan Miguel Hernandez, 49, broke into a woman’s home in League City, Texas. The woman, who has not been identified, says she suddenly awoke on April 15 to see a naked man at the end of her bed touching her leg, Click2Houston reports.

That’s when she realized it was her neighbor, she said.

The woman said she screamed, at which point the man climbed on top of her. She pushed him off and reached for her phone as he fled, using her balcony.

"I was like, 'What are you doing in my apartment?'" the woman told ABC 13. "And as soon as I said that, he stood up and he was completely naked."

open image in gallery Juan Miguel Hernandez broke into a woman's League City, Texas home last month, police say ( League City Police Department )

As “soon as I got on the phone, he hurried up and pulled his boxers up and ran out of my apartment,” she added.

"It's definitely terrifying.”

Police arrested Hernandez on April 25 during a traffic stop. He is now charged with burglary with intent to commit a sexual offense.

Security footage appears to show Hernandez scaling the woman’s back patio to enter her apartment, ABC 13 reports. He entered at 11 p.m., but the woman didn’t see him until 12:30 a.m.

"He was there that whole time, and I had no clue,” the woman said. “It makes me question, 'Had he been in my apartment before?'"

Officer Jose Ortega of the League City Police Department said he may have targeted other women.

"We aren't ruling out the possibility that there are other victims," Ortega said. "We would like to urge and encourage anyone who might have been in a similar situation, who might recognize his mug shot, to contact Detective Dimasi at the League City Police Department."

Hernandez is now being held in the Hernandez County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bail and is subject to an Immigration and Customs Enforcement hold.