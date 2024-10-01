Boy, 4, begs father for bread in heartbreaking videos before he starved to death

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Heartbreaking video footage shown to a Texas jury during a murder trial reveals the moment a four-year-old boy begged his father for bread just days before he starved to death.

Benjamin Cervera could be heard in one of the videos asking for bread, water or milk, crying and pleading, “Dad, dad, I want some bread.” The little boy died on August 17, 2021 from starvation.

More than 30 videos were shown in court this week as the prosecution argued why the boy’s father, 31-year-old Brandon Cervera, should be held responsible, KSAT reports.

Cervera is accused of starving the child to death and has been charged with injury to a child causing serious bodily injury. He faces life in prison if convicted.

Video clips from June 2021 were also shown to the court of the boy searching the kitchen and the fridge in the middle of the night.

In one video, he is seen grabbing a random assortment of snacks, but the footage later reveals that locks had been installed to the cabinets and fridge.

Text messages between Cervera and his ex-wife show how at one point, Benjamin was given bread, and Cervera stated, “He doesn’t need to eat dinner,” Detective Lawrence Saiz of the San Antonio Police Department testified during the trial.

Officer Omar Perez, who visited the home for a welfare check, told the court that Benjamin “had visible injuries.”

“He had bruises on his eyes and torso and he was skinny...able to see his bones,” he said.

Bexar County Chief Medical Examiner Kimberly Molina backed up Perez’s claims.

“He died of starvation, his death was ruled a homicide,” Molina testified, according to KSAT.

However, Cervera previously told police that the boy had behavioral issues and had injured himself.

“This kid was not starved or dehydrated, and it will be in scientific evidence,” Defense attorney Jodi Soyars argued during opening statements.

The trial resumes this week with the defense’s case.