A grand opening celebration at a Bass Pro Shop in Odessa, Texas over the weekend turned chaotic after an argument in a restroom line erupted into a full-scale brawl that was captured on video.

The fight broke out around 3 p.m. Saturday during the outdoor retailer’s opening weekend, when two men waiting for the restroom began arguing, according to Fox 4 News.

Footage posted on X shows several men exchanging punches in front of stunned onlookers as others tried to pull them apart.

At one point, a man wearing a Texas Longhorns jersey jumped into the fray, shoving and swinging at another man, tackling him to the ground before being separated.

The melee prompted one distressed shopper to yell at the men for their behavior.

Who the heck fights at a Bass Pro Shop?



— Facts About Texas (@FactsAboutTexas) November 2, 2025

“Grown-ass men acting like idiots!” she’s heard shouting in the video. “And you wonder why our schools are falling apart! Look at the example that you’re setting!”

According to a police report obtained by TMZ, the fight began after a man waiting in line for the restroom with his wife and child became aggravated that another customer was taking too long.

When the man eventually emerged, the two exchanged words, took the argument outside, and then went back into the store, where the confrontation escalated into violence, police said.

open image in gallery Footage posted on X shows several men exchanging punches in front of stunned onlookers ( FactsAboutTexas/X )

open image in gallery At one point, a man wearing a Texas Longhorns jersey jumped into the fray, shoving and swinging at another man ( FactsAboutTexas/X )

open image in gallery The man wearing a Texas Longhorns jersey tackled the other man before they were eventually separated ( FactsAboutTexas/X )

Officers were called to the store around 2:52 p.m. for a disturbance, according to the Odessa Police Department.

“Investigation revealed that a man became upset with another man while waiting in line to use the restroom,” police said. “The two began arguing, which eventually turned into a fight involving multiple people.”

Police said all individuals involved declined to press charges, and no arrests were made.

The men who initiated the fight were issued criminal trespass warnings and have been banned from the Odessa Bass Pro Shop. They suffered minor injuries but did not require hospitalization. Their identities have not been released.

Bass Pro Shop, one of North America’s largest outdoor retailers for hunting, fishing, camping and boating supplies, is known for its massive stores featuring aquariums and wildlife displays.