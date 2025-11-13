The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A Denver middle school teacher has been arrested after being accused of conducting a sexual relationship with a student she later admitted to stalking, authorities say.

Teresa Whalin, 28, a former teacher at Ranch View Middle School, was arrested on Monday on suspicion of sexual assault of a child.

The educator has worked for the Douglas County School District since July 2021 and has now been placed on administrative leave, according to a statement from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

An arrest warrant, seen by Denver 7, revealed that Whalin’s alleged activities were first brought to the school’s attention on November 10. A student allegedly told a counselor about an inappropriate sexual relationship he had with a former gym teacher, who was later identified as Whalin.

open image in gallery Theresa Whalin has been arrested after allegedly carrying out a sexual relationship with a middle school student ( Douglas County Sheriff's Office )

According to the Denver 7, the affidavit stated that Whalin had been supporting the student who had been struggling with mental health issues during the 2023-2024 school year.

The document said that they “developed a relationship with one another,” which became sexual in April 2023, sharing photos of each other on Snapchat. The “relationship” lasted for more than a year.

When the student said that they were dating a classmate, Whalin “continued to drive near” the student’s home and followed their “walking path to and from school.”

According to the affidavit, the student began to become fearful that they were being stalked by their former teacher, who was “jealous” of their new relationship.

open image in gallery The disgraced teacher was working at Ranch View Middle School while she carried out her alleged crime ( Google Streetview )

Following Whalin’s arrest at her home, she allegedly admitted to the “wrong and illegal” relationship. She accused the schoolchild of manipulating her, since they had confided in her about their mental health.

However, Whalin admitted she had driven by the student’s home to “catch a glimpse” of them and that she had used fake phone numbers to contact the child.

The DCSO says that Whalin is currently being held on a $50,000 bond. She had been charged with sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust, internet exploitation of a child, and stalking.

In the meantime, Erin Kyllo, the principal of Ranch View Middle School, says that the school is looking for a replacement for Whalin.

“We are working to find a long-term substitute teacher for our impacted students,” Whalin wrote in a letter obtained by Denver7. “In the meantime, the entire Ranch View Middle administrative team will support our students and ensure learning continues.”

The Independent has contacted the Douglas County Sheriff's Office for further comment.