A dispute between neighbors in a Tennessee town escalated into deadly violence after a man allegedly entered his neighbor’s home, shot their dog, and later fatally shot the neighbor during a confrontation, authorities said.

Deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Madisonville home around 12:30 a.m. Friday and found Adam Ray McGill dead alongside a driveway.

A woman told deputies that her neighbor, 60-year-old Gregory Scott Williams, went inside her home while no one was there and killed her dog, according to WBTV.

She explained that she and McGill returned to find Williams leaving their property on a riding lawn mower. After discovering the dog dead inside the home, she said McGill left on his motorcycle to confront Williams.

Williams, who was taken into custody at the scene, told investigators that during the confrontation, he fired a rifle at McGill’s motorcycle, according to the report.

McGill was shot in the abdomen, and tried to walk home before he collapsed on the side of the road, where he died from his injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.

In an interview with detectives, Williams “admitted to shooting the dog inside the residence and later confronting Mr. McGill and the witness in their driveway.”

He had allegedly killed the dog because it “acted aggressive” toward his wife, according to authorities.

When the detectives searched Williams’ home later that day, they recovered a .22-caliber rifle from underneath a bed.

“The loss of Mr. McGill is tragic. We extend our thoughts and prayers to his family and loved ones as they navigate this heartbreaking time,” the sheriff’s office said Friday.

Sheriff Tommy Jones added, “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of Mr. McGill during this difficult time. Additional details and updates on this case will be released tomorrow as the investigation continues.”

Williams is charged with first degree murder, aggravated burglary of a residence and aggravated animal cruelty.

He remains held without bond in the Monroe County Jail.