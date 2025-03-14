The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A Tennessee man has been accused of killing an 18-year-old after finding him in bed with his wife.

After being arrested for stabbing Billy J Floyd to death, Jonathan Belk, 41, allegedly later told police he was worried about his relationship with his wife because “I offed him.”

Belk had apparently found Floyd in bed with his 31-year-old wife, Jada Gholston, at their shared Dunlap, Tennessee home, about 40 miles north of Chattanooga.

He’d returned to the house from a work trip earlier than anticipated.

open image in gallery Billy Floyd, 18, was allegedly murdered Saturday after another man found him in bed with his wife ( Putnam-Reed Funeral Home )

Police said Belk stabbed Floyd to death before stuffing his body in a trash can. Floyd’s body was in a fetal position when officials found it, according to Law & Crime. He’d turned 18 three days before the encounter.

Upon arriving on scene, cops found Belk “standing in his doorway covered in blood,” the outlet reported.

Belk’s wife allegedly sustained several stab wounds from the incident and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. She had notified police, telling them an “unidentified man” had attacked her boyfriend while they were in bed.

He said he walked away from the alleged murder “worried about my relationship with my wife due to the fact that I offed him,” police reported.

Belk has been charged with criminal homicide and is being held at the Sequatchie County Jail.

An investigation is ongoing. Police have still not been able to locate the knife used in the attack.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help with Floyd’s funeral expenses. It had reached $1,295 out of a $2,000 goal at the time of writing.

Per his obituary, the teenager enjoyed hunting, fishing, four wheelers and working. “He mostly enjoyed spending time with his family and friends,” the page reads.

Police say there is no ongoing threat to the community.

“This is an isolated incident to that home, and there’s no reason to believe that anyone else would be in any danger,” said Sequatchie County Sheriff Bill Phillips.