Tennessee DA resigns after firing shots while cops were arresting homicide suspects

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A district attorney general from Tennessee has resigned after being accused of firing shots while cops went to arrest homicide suspects last November.

Chris Stanford of McMinnville recently notified Governor Bill Lee that his last day in office will be October 31, as he faces charges of reckless endangerment and discharging a firearm into an occupied habitation.

“It has been an honor to serve his constituents alongside the dedicated and diligent staff of his office, and he is proud of the work his team has accomplished together,” the letter, sent by Stanford’s lawyer and obtained by local outlet WSMV4, read.

The letter stated Stanford was “committed to ensuring a smooth transition and will work closely with his staff to transfer his responsibilities as he steps away from this role to focus on the well-being of his family.”

Stanford was indicted in December 2024 for “unlawfully, intentionally and recklessly” firing a handgun in Smithville on November 21, 2024, the indictment, obtained by The Tennessean, stated.

open image in gallery Chris Stanford, a district attorney general from Tennessee, has resigned after being accused of firing shots while cops went to arrest homicide suspects last November ( DeKalb County Jail )

On that day, investigators were hunting down two suspects — Jessica Root and Caleb Brookins — in DeKalb County in connection with a triple homicide in nearby Warren County.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Department had asked for the assistance of investigators with Stanford’s office, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Homeland Security agents in the triple homicide.

Root was arrested “without incident,” the sheriff’s department said. A woman named Hannah Rose, with Brookins as the passenger, tried to flee in a car, which struck a Homeland Security agent, according to authorities.

“At this time, shots were fired, but no person was injured,” the sheriff’s office said.

According to Stanford’s indictment, a bullet had shot through the wall of a home with a woman and her three children inside.

Stanford had turned himself in and was later released on a $10,000 bond, according to multiple news reports.

open image in gallery Stanford was indicted in December 2024 for 'unlawfully, intentionally and recklessly' firing a handgun, according to court documents cited by local news ( Scott Olson/Getty Images )

The Independent has reached out to Stanford’s lawyer for comment.

Brookins — who was later taken into police custody with Rose — and Root were charged with three counts of Criminal Homicide. Rose was charged with Felony Evading Arrest and Aggravated Assault.

Bryant Dunaway, the district attorney general for DeKalb County, said in a statement Stanford’s resignation is “a partial resolution” of his case.

Dunaway also gave an update on Stanford’s trial date.

“The trial currently set for January 7, 2026 in Dekalb County will be continued to a future date by order to be entered by Judge Bray,” he said, adding, “Since the litigation is not fully resolved yet, no further comment can be made at this time.”