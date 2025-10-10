( AP )

Multiple people are dead and many are unaccounted for after a “massive” blast rocked a military explosives company in Tennessee, law enforcement officials say.

"We do have several people at this time that’s unaccounted for," Sheriff Davis said at a news conference. "We are trying to be mindful of families and that situation. We do have some folks. We can confirm that we do have some that are deceased."

The explosion happened at Accurate Energetic Systems near Bucksnort just before 8 a.m., local outlets reported.

The cause of the explosion is not yet known.

A statement released by Humphreys County urged people to avoid the area.

“Emergency personnel are on scene and actively managing the situation. Please avoid the area to allow responders to work safely and efficiently,” the statement read. “We appreciate your patience and cooperation — and we ask that you keep everyone involved in your prayers.”