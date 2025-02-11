The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A teenage girl and her boyfriend allegedly killed her grandmother and ransacked her Texas home after the woman refused to let the pair spend the night at her house.

The naked body of Tammy King was discovered on February 6, with a possible gunshot wound and her possessions strewn haphazardly around her home in Galveston County, according to court documents.

Her granddaughter, 17-year-old Tara King, and her boyfriend 18-year-old Uriah Urick, have been arrested and charged with capital murder. The pair led police on a days-long chase, cutting and dying their hair in an attempt to evade authorities.

According to the police affidavit, obtained by KHOU, King’s body was found by a neighbor who forced entry to her home after not hearing from her since the night before. He found that guns were missing from her safe, and other items from King’s purse were thrown across the floor.

open image in gallery Tara King (left) and Uriah Ulrick (right) are accused of murdering Tammy King after she did not allow the pair to spend the night together at her house ( Galveston County Sheriff's Office )

Tammy's body was found nude with coagulated blood on the left side of her face, with a medical examiner later identifying a possible gunshot wound, according to the court documents. She is believed to have died on the morning of February 5.

The neighbor reported that on February 5 Tammy and Tara had argued because the teenager didn't want to go to school that day.

No sign of the two teenagers could be found, however a restaurant receipt from the night before led investigators to Tammy’s bank records, which revealed that five $500 transactions were transferred to Tara's Cash App account, according to court documents.

Records show there were also failed attempts to transfer $5,000 and $20,000.

open image in gallery The teenage suspects, Tara King and Uriah Urick, were located and arrested in Laredo, Texas with the assistance of the USMS Gulf Coast Violent Offender’s Task Force - Laredo Division and Galveston Division on Feb 9 ( Galveston County Sheriff's Office )

Further investigations found that an "unknown person" had linked a bank account to Tammy's Cash App account and that additional payments had previously been made to Tara totaling $760.

Police then visited the home of Urick’s mother, though neither he nor Tara were there. According to KHOU, the teen’s mother said Tara "hated" her grandma, and had recently stated she wanted her to die because she wouldn't allow Urick to stay over at the house.

She also said she believed her son was capable of murder. The boy’s stepfather agreed, adding that Urick displayed "violent tendencies," according to the documents obtained by the outlet.

open image in gallery Tara King reportedly said she 'hated' her grandmother, after Tammy King refused to let her boyfriend stay overnight at her house ( Galveston County Sheriff's Office )

Police were then contacted by multiple people who said they had been approached by the teens over Instagram, offering money in exchange for help leaving the state.

According to the documents, a man called GCSO to report that Tara had contacted him on Instagram asking for a ride to Wyoming for $300. He said Tara asked if Urick could store guns in the trunk because they were "sentimental" to him.

Another man contacted the League City Police Department to report that the teens had stayed with him for a few days after also reaching out on Instagram. He said when they arrived, they cut and dyed their hair and later offered him money to drive them to Illinois, Wyoming or Idaho.

open image in gallery Urick's mother told police she thought he was capable of murder, and his ste father said he displayed 'violent tendencies' ( Galveston County Sheriff's Office )

He told detectives the couple had six guns and had tried to sell them.

Though Tara later told another woman, via Instagram, that they were in Dallas, the pair was eventually located and arrested in Laredo, on February 9.

Investigations are ongoing.