Around twelve people attacked and robbed two 17-year-olds in a park in San Francisco, putting them both in the hospital.

The incident happened at Hilltop Park in the Bayview district of the city on Thursday around 4pm.

According to the San Francisco Police Department, the attackers ranged in age from 12- to 20 years old.

They took two phones and a pair of shoes from the teens while leaving them with non-life-threatening injuries. Both were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

No other details on the suspects have been made available.

SFPD told The Independent that the pair were initially approached by one individual before the larger group arrived.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 pr text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.

The Bayview area, which sits in the south-east of San Francisco, has seen 33 robberies this year - down nearly 47 per cent during the same period last year.

Last month, a swimmer was beaten and carjacked near the Aquatic Park Cove, police said. Officers from the San Francisco Police Department responded to a robbery just before 6 am on 2 February in the area of Beach and Hyde streets, a few blocks from Fisherman’s Wharf, police spokesperson Paulina Henderson told SFGATE.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man with non-life-threatening injuries, Henderson said. The man told police he was attacked by two people after stepping out of his car, which was subsequently stolen. Two minors were arrested in another county on suspicion of vehicle theft, but the attack and carjacking is still an active investigation, Henderson said.

A GoFundMe page was set up for the man, identified as Andrew Cotter, a frequent swimmer and volunteer at the South End Rowing Club.

Mr Cotter underwent surgery at the Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and returned to his home that night, he wrote in a post on the GoFundMe.

He added that his jaw was broken and had to be wired shut. On the GoFundMe page, which has raised more than $38,000 as of Monday evening, Cotter thanked the community for their donations.