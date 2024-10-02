The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A flash mob of thieving teens have been turned in by their own flesh and blood after they raided a string of 7-Eleven stores in Los Angeles over the summer.

Since July 12 to September 20, the Los Angeles Police Department has grappled with a spate of “flash robberies” at 7-Eleven stores involving 20 to 40 youths at a time – all of who arrive and flee on bicycles, authorities said.

In the video posted by LAPD on September 25, teens can be seen ransacking the store’s merchandise, damaging the shelves and stock – all without paying a single dollar – before fleeing the scene.

Youths have hurled bananas at employees, stolen store items, and smashed up windows and isles, reported Fox11LA.

In the latest development, officials announced that parents of the three juveniles had come forward to identify their kids and turn them in after recognizing them in video footage as revealed at a Police Commissioners meeting on Tuesday (October 1).

One of the teens has been booked for robbery, said assistant chief Blake Chow at the meeting.

Pictured: LA teens raid 7-Eleven stores leaving damaged and wrecked shop isles ( LAPD )

All of the stores targeted reportedly accrued $30,000 in damages and are spread across Rampart, Hollywood, Wilshire, and West LA.

LAPD Detective Samuel Arnold said: "When you see these images and when you see the videos, they’re going in there laughing. They’re smiling…It’s almost as if they’re having a good time", reported CBS.

He added: “They’re also just completely destroying the place. They’re vandalizing it.”

A total of 14 flash robberies between the hours of six and nine have been recorded – 13 of which struck on Friday evenings, they added in the press release.

Three parents of the juveniles have come forward to identify their children after police released video footage (pictured) ( LAPD )

“We don’t want to instill fear in juveniles and youths but we want them to understand that there are consequences”, Arnold told Fox11LA.

Typically, the suspects – described as “youthful males, possibly teens varying in ethnicity and physical descriptors” – would descend on the stores en masse barging past people in the store “with no regard for others’ safety”, police said.

No members of the public have been physically injured in any of the attacks but people fear for their safety in the wake of such aggressive behavior, LAPD added. The force has increased patrols and is using an Organised Regional Crime Taskforce to crack down on the rebellious and havoc-making teens.

Arnold added: “We will be coming into your house, we’ll be coming into your school and you got to stop because it’s not going to be a freebie.”

LAPD encouraged anyone with information, tips, videos, or photos to contact them.