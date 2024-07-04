Teenager killed in food court gunfight in Washington shopping mall

Support truly

A teenage girl was “tragically murdered” following a shooting near the food court of a shopping center in Washington, police have said.

Jayden Woods Johnson, 13, was shot and killed when violence broke out at the Alderwood Mall, in Lynwood.

Police responded to the incident shortly after 7.30pm local time on Wednesday, asking members of the public to avoid the area.

Two groups of teenagers were in an altercation near the food court around 6 pm when someone fired a gun, hitting the girl, Lynwood Police Deputy Chief Patrick Fagan later told reporters.

It is believed that the youngster was an innocent bystander and was caught in the crossfire when the shooting started.

Jayden Woods Johnson, 13, was shot and killed during the incident near the food court of the Alderwood Mall, in Lynwood, Washington ( Lynwood Police Department/ X )

Lynwood Police Department released images of the suspect, wearing a white sweatshirt, and later said that he was in custody.

The 16-year-old boy, from Edmons, was brought in by his mother, a statement from the department said.

The teenager is in custody and will be charged with murder. As of Wednesday night, the gun had not been recovered by detectives.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing. Detectives have asked that anyone who witnessed the altercation near the food court, or with any further information, to come forward.

The family of Woods-Johnson has requested privacy at this time and asked that all media contact go through the Lynnwood Police Department.

A photo of the suspect in the mall shooting was released by police, and the 16-year-old was later brought in by his own mother ( Lynwood Police Department/ X )

“The mall is a place for the whole community to gather… this is really an altercation between two groups,” Deputy Chief Fagan told reporters, adding it was “frustrating” for the whole community. He expressed his condolences to the teenager’s family.

The Alderwood Mall remained closed following the incident.

A spokesperson for the mall’s owner, Brookfield Properties, said the company was grateful to its security team and the police "for their quick response and leadership during this difficult time."

"We are completely devastated by the senseless, horrific tragedy that happened in our shopping center," the spokesperson said in a statement shared with ABC.

"Our thoughts are with the victim’s family and friends during this unimaginable time. In observance and respect for them and our entire community, Alderwood will remain closed today."