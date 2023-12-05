Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A teenager who allegedly threatened to carry out “lone wolf” terrorist operations in Las Vegas has been arrested after bomb-making materials and Isis propaganda were reportedly found at his residence.

The 16-year-old male apparently proclaimed his allegiance to the Islamic State on social media and pledged to carry out terror activities “against the enemies of Allah”.

Officers from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) received multiple reports of the teenager’s post on November 28, with the suspect being identified within hours.

“The threat involved a suspect claiming he was planning an attack in Las Vegas in furtherance to support the Islamic State terrorist organization, also known as ISIS,” a statement from the LVMPD said.

“Upon discovering this threat, a joint investigation between the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force and the LVMPD Counterterrorism section was initiated. Within hours, a local 16-year-old juvenile was identified as the suspect.

“Enough evidence was gathered to execute an arrest and search warrant of his residence.”

A handmade Isis flag recovered at the home of a teenager in Las Vegas (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

The teenager – a “recent convert to Islam” – had been living with his mother and stepfather and multiple siblings, according to LVMPD deputy chief Dori Koren.

According to Mr Koren, “numerous items of concern” were found at the residence, including a handmade Isis flag and headband, Isis propaganda and radicalisation material.

Components for building an improvised explosive device and bomb making recipes and instructions were also found. The young man was taken into custody without incident by a LVMPD SWAT team.

He was charged with multiple felonies including terroristic threats, attempt to further an act of terrorism, providing material support to a terrorist or terror organisation, and five counts of possession of explosive components.

The suspect is currently in custody in Clark County, and the Clark County District Attorney’s Office has joined the investigation to work on the prosecution.

At a media briefing Mr Koren praised the “unprecedented and invaluable” cooperation between state and federal law enforcement.

“The fact is that we have one of the best counter-terrorism operations in the world here in Las Vegas,” he said.