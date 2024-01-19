The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A 17-year-old girl, as well as three accomplices, were sentenced to prison for a murder-for-hire plot that left her mother dead and father severely wounded.

Prosecutors said Dahlia Bolin — who was 15 at the time — had first planned to target only her dad, whom she was having unspecified issues with, but later decided to target her mom as well, according to WMBD-TV .

The plot was carried out at the family’s home in Mackinaw, Illinois in October 2021. The girl’s mother, 51-year-old Rebecca Bolin, was shot and killed, while her father, 52-year-old Douglas Bolin, was critically wounded.

Nathaniel Maloney, 20, and Andre Street, 19, were accused of shooting Ms Bolin’s parents, while Sage Raeuber, 21, was said to be the getaway driver. The guns were provided by Ms Bolin, who intended to pay them $100,000 from her parents’ life insurance money.

On the night of the shooting, Ms Bolin disabled the Wi-Fi in the home so it wouldn’t be recorded on security cameras, and Mr Maloney and Mr Street came in through the basement.

Prosecutors said Ms Bolin, whose case was handled in adult court, seemed “happy and almost jolly” when they arrived.

The two shooters went upstairs and shot her parents, who had been sitting on the couch, from behind them, and then fled.

Ms Bolin thanked them as they left, Mr Street allegedly said.

On Tuesday, all four of them pleaded guilty to charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, and conspiracy.

Ms Bolin, who was also charged with first-degree murder for hire, has been sentenced to 60 years in prison. She will be held in the juvenile detention system until she turns 18.

The other three also received hefty prison sentences. Raeuber was sentenced to 30 years, Street to 55 years, and Maloney to 66 years.