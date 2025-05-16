The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

An Arkansas couple has been accused of the long-term abuse of a teenage girl, where she was allegedly repeatedly raped and beaten, surviving on one Pop Tart a week.

Daniel and Annie Caler of Benton County were arrested on May 9 after the victim came forward to confide in her school counselor in April following years of alleged abuse.

She told police that the couple forced her to take drugs, sleep in the bath without a blanket or pillow and only provided her with one glass of water per week.

The relationship between the Calers and the victim was not immediately clear.

Daniel Caler, 34, is accused of raping the victim for three years between August 2020 and March 2023, according to a Bentonville police probable cause affidavit, obtained by KNWA.

On one occasion, Annie Caler, 28, walked in on the victim allegedly being raped by Daniel Caler, the affidavit said. Daniel Caler threatened to kill Annie Caler if she reported the rape, according to the affidavit.

open image in gallery Daniel Caler, 34, is accused of raping the victim on multiple occasions from August 2020 to March 2023. The victim came forward in April this year after alleging the couple subjected her to years of abuse ( Benton County Sheriff's Office )

During an alleged rape in March 2023, Annie Caler intervened and ran outside with the victim. According to the affidavit, this was the last time the victim was raped by Daniel Caler.

The victim recalled a violent incident where Annie Caler stabbed her in the neck with a fork because she “didn’t do the dishes correctly,” according to the affidavit. Annie Caler allegedly told the victim afterward: “I hope you die.”

The couple allegedly forced the victim to take a number of drugs over the years, including fentanyl, cocaine, methadone and methamphetamine. The victim told Annie Caler that she did not want to take the drugs, the affidavit said, but was “forced” to “snort the drugs at least four times.”

open image in gallery Annie Caler, 28, is accused of permitting the abuse of a minor and forcing the victim to take drugs. The victim alleged that Caler also stabbed her in the neck with a fork for ‘doing the dishes incorrectly’ ( Benton County Sheriff's Office )

Investigators also said that the victim told them about an incident where she broke her leg but the couple refused to take her to the hospital.

The victim told police that she finally came forward about the abuse because “she couldn’t live with the guilt thinking it was her fault anymore.”

The couple is being held in the Benton County Detention Center.

Daniel Caler has been charged with rape, sexual assault, endangering the welfare of a minor, terroristic threatening, and permitting abuse of a minor.

Annie Caler has been charged with permitting the abuse of a minor, introduction of a controlled substance into the body of another person, terroristic threatening, battery, and endangering the welfare of a minor.