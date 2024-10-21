The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A 16-year-old girl in Texas rejected the romantic advances of a 17-year-old boy who had allegedly been stalking her. The 17-year-old then, according to prosecutors, shot and killed the girl’s stepfather, leaving him to die in the arms of his pregnant wife.

Cristian Gasca Martinez, 17, has been arrested and charged with the August 10 murder of 37-year-old Osvaldo Casas. He was charged in Houston on October 17, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Martinez had allegedly been stalking Casas' stepdaughter. Prosecutors argued in court that he shot and killed Casas in retaliation after the 16-year-old rejected his romantic interest. Casas was a father of three.

"He was upset that basically, my daughter didn't want to date him," Judith Molina, the girl's mother, told ABC 13.

She also showed the broadcaster a log of dozens of anonymous calls made to her home, most of which she assumes were from Martinez.

Around noon on the day he was shot, Casas was warned by his neighbors that a dark vehicle had been slowly driving past his home, police said. The day prior, someone had vandalized Casas' car.

Osvaldo Casas, 37, of Houston, was shot and killed outside his home in August. The suspect in his killing was allegedly angry that Casas’ 16-year-old stepdaughter had rebuffed his romantic feelings ( Courtesy of Casas family )

When Casas went up to the car to confront the occupant, he was shot. He wandered back to his house, but then collapsed.

Casas' pregnant wife attempted CPR to save him and called emergency responders. They found Casas unresponsive and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Blanca Aguirre, Casas' mother, told KHOU that he "died in her hands."

The family launched a GoFundMe campaign to help cover costs after Casas' death.

"Osvaldo was a man of deep love and kindness," his wife wrote. "He was loved by so many in our community and never hesitated to lend a helping hand."

She also noted that their son was born on August 23, just 13 days after Casas' death.

Martinez was arrested and is being held in the Harris County Jail on na $200,000 bond. His first court appearance was scheduled for Monday, October 21.