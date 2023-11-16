Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A teenager allegedly shot and killed a 14-year-old boy in Washington DC then bragged about the slaying on an Instagram livestream, according to authorities.

Metropolitan Police say that Lorenzo Thompson, 17, allegedly gunned down 14-year-old Niko Estep on 3 November, with his mother standing near him.

Just three days after the fatal shooting, Mr Thompson appeared to be “bragging” about the incident on social media, prosecutors claimed in 10 November court records. The filing accused Thompson of showing “no remorse during this broadcast and it appears that he is celebrating with others.”

Detectives accused Mr Thompson of saying, “Got him,” during the Instagram Live. He was charged with second-degree murder while armed and is accused of firing “a dozen shots” in just seven seconds.

Court records also said that the weapon used to carry out the killing appeared to be a 9mm semi-automatic firearm, with investigators stating they found a 9mm magazine inside of a backpack in the suspect’s bedroom. The gun has not been found.

Gas station where the 14-year-old boy was shot and killed (Superior Court of the District of Columbia)

Prosecutors also claim that surveillance footage captured the suspect pointing a gun at the victim as a woman looked at him from just a few feet away. That woman has since been identified as his mother, according to an affidavit in the case.

Another boy was also injured during the shooting and sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Metropolitan Police.

The autopsy revealed that Estep sustained a single gunshot wound to the left back and a “projectile” was found in the left chest; his death was ruled a homicide.

The next court hearing is scheduled for 2 January 2024.