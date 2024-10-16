The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A teen is accused of beating his grandmother to death using a drink tumbler as desperate family members reported to 911 that he was “out of control.”

Wyatt Testerman, 18, faces murder and domestic violence charges in connection to the death of his grandmother, Cheri Oliver, 74.

Last week, police responded to a home in Erlanger, Kentucky, for the reported assault. Police found the teen outside and the grandmother inside a home with severe head trauma, according to Fox 56.

Oliver was taken to the hospital, where was pronounced dead.

Witnesses told police that Testerman became violent for no reason and attacked his grandmother with a metal drinking tumbler and punched her, according to the report.

Wyatt Testerman, 18, was charged with murder in connection to the death of his grandmother, 74. He is now being held in jail on $500,000 bond ( Kenton County Detention Center )

This week, the 911 call that sent police to the home was released.

The caller said her sister asked that she call for police to be sent to her mother’s home, according to media reports. Dispatchers then asked what was happening.

“My nephew is out of control is the only thing I can think of,” the caller said.

A police report indicated that Testerman may have been under the influence of drugs during the alleged assault, according to media reports.

Testerman showed no emotion during a court appearance, and said he would handle his own defense. Still, a judge appointed a public defender.

He is now being held in a Kentucky jail on $500,000 bond.

Neighbors were in shock over the murder of the “very sweet” lady, according to WLWT. Debbie Fugate, who lives nearby, said she could not imagine what led to the attack.

"Just heartache,” she told the outlet. “That’s what I’ve been trying to deal with for the last two days is what were her final moments? What did that feel like? It must have hurt. I can’t even imagine.”