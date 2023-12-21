Teacher’s body found stuffed in trunk of burnt car after ‘explosion’
California firefighters found the body of a dead teacher stuffed into the trunk of a burnt-out car that had been set on fire.
Officials say that the woman’s body was found after they were called to a garage fire in the Quartz Hill area of Lancaster on Wednesday.
The Los Angeles County Fire Department quickly extinguished the blaze before finding the body and turned the scene over to law enforcement.
Neighbours said they heard a woman screaming and an explosion immediately before the fire, reported CBS News.
According to KCAL-TV news, the woman was an elementary teacher in Palmdale, California.
A man who described himself as the 27-year-old victim’s uncle said that the school had called the family when the victim failed to show up at work.
He told the station that the woman’s boyfriend owned the home and rented out rooms to several people.
The homeowner has not yet been in contact with investigators, according to CBS News.