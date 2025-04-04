Convicted killer Taylor Schabusiness tackled after she lunges at attorney in court

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Convicted killer Taylor Schabusiness was tackled in court on Friday after she suddenly lunged at her own attorney just moments into a preliminary hearing in a case where she's accused of attacking a prison guard.

Schabusiness looked right at the camera and then pounced on her attorney, screaming something incomprehensible, before she was tackled by several sheriff’s deputies. Her attorney could be seen shaking his head as she was hauled off. He did not appear to be injured.

Last month, Schabusiness was found competent to continue the case on new charges that she allegedly attacked a prison guard while behind bars at Taycheedah Correctional Institution in Wisconsin.

Schabusiness is currently serving a life sentence at Taycheedah after being convicted in 2023 of killing and dismembering Shad Thyrion during a meth-fueled sexual tryst in 2022 before sexually assaulting his corpse. She decapitated him and dumped his head in a bucket for his traumatized mother to find inside her home in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Less than a year into her sentence, Schabusiness allegedly attacked a prison guard on July 24. She told the guard that she had a staple in her arm and needed medical care, according to court documents.

Schabusiness was taken to the medical room, but when the nurse attempted to remove the staple with tweezers, Schabusiness lunged at the nurse and then grabbed a small metal table and swung it at the guard, making contact with her head.

The two struggled until the guard used pepper spray on her, according to the criminal complaint. According to the nurse, Schabusiness laughed during the entire attack.

open image in gallery Schabusiness allegedly attacked a prison guard on July 24

After Schabusiness’s outburst in court on Friday, she was removed from the courtroom and the judge said the hearing would resume with the defendant appearing via Zoom.

Friday’s incident isn't Schabusiness's first violent outburst in court.

In early 2023, she was handcuffed when she attacked her then-attorney after the judge delayed her murder trial. A short struggle ensued before a deputy in the room scrambled to restrain her. That attorney withdrew from her case two weeks later.