Three killed and eight injured in shooting at crowded New York City club

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Three people are dead and several wounded after a shooting at a crowded New York City club early on Sunday morning.

Investigators believe one or more individuals opened fire with multiple weapons at the Taste Of The City Lounge in Brooklyn's Crown Heights, following "a dispute" just before 3.30am. New York Police Department commissioner Jessica Tisch confirmed three men were killed.

She said officers are investigating at least 36 shell casings from the lounge, as well as a firearm that was discovered in a nearby street, describing it as "a terrible shooting that occurred in the city of New York".

Eight men and three women are being treated in hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, she said.

The ages the victims range from 27 to 61.

The shooting comes amid a record low year for gun violence in New York City

"We have the lowest numbers of shooting incidents and shooting victims seven months into the year that we've seen on record in the city of New York," Ms Tisch said.

"Something like this is, of course, thank God an anomaly and it's a terrible thing that happened this morning, but we're going to investigate and get to the bottom of what went down."