A man is in custody after police say he harassed an Iowa State University employee and threatened a mass shooting at the school’s upcoming commencement ceremony.

Tanner Bandy, 28, is facing five counts of harassment and one count of stalking-possession of a dangerous weapon, according to local outlet KCCI. He was arrested on Thursday, one day after the woman he allegedly stalked reported his threats to the Iowa State University police department.

Bandy first began stalking the school employee in October, according to court documents reviewed by KCCI. He often left threatening voicemails at her home and other places he knew she went, the Ames Tribune reports.

"If I see you anywhere in … Ames I'm going to shoot you between the … eyes,” Bandy allegedly said in one voicemail.

The harassment escalated in April when Bandy sent the woman a specific time, date and place he planned to kill her. Bandy said he would "shoot her and as many people as he can" during the school’s commencement, according to court documents.

In a message to an unknown recipient, Bandy said he was looking forward to “May 16,” according to the Tribune . May 16 is listed on the Iowa State University website as the commencement date for graduate students and veterinary medicine students.

Bandy added that he was going to find a NATO AR-15 and "cut down people at this [expletive] commencement ceremony,” according to the Tribune, citing court documents.

Evidence indicates Bandy intended to carry out his threats, the school’s police department told KCCI. Police seized guns and ammunition while searching his belongings.

There is no longer a threat to students at next month’s commencement ceremony, police say, but higher security measures will be in place.

Bandy is from Nevada and does not attend Iowa State University. He’s being held on a $200,000 bond and will have his first hearing April 28.

The Independent has contacted Iowa State University for comment. The Independent was unable to determine if Bandy has retained an attorney.