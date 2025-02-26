The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Around 9:30 a.m. on February 1, 1997, James Edenfield walked into his brother’s Tampa home to find a horrifying scene.

His brother, 41-year-old Stephen Edenfield, was in his bed covered in blood and cold to the touch, the Tampa Bay Times reports. On the wall, the word “greed” was written in blood.

And now, 28 years later, a suspect has been arrested in connection with his murder.

Tampa police arrested Brandon Gliha, 47, this week on charges related to Edenfield’s death, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. The arrest comes after the office’s Cold Case Unit reopened the investigation in 2022.

open image in gallery Stephen Edenfield was found dead in his home on February 1, 1997 ( Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office )

"For 28 years, Stephen Edenfield's family has waited for answers. Today, we can finally give them some measure of peace," Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. "No family should have to endure this kind of pain for so long. While nothing can erase the loss they have suffered, we hope knowing that justice has been served brings them comfort."

Investigators used forensic analysis to investigate a previously unknown DNA sample, and linked the case to an unsolved sexual assault case in Illinois from 2005, the sheriff’s office said.

Then Gliha — a Tampa resident — was arrested on an unrelated warrant for forgery out of Illinois earlier this month. They took a DNA sample from him, and that’s when investigators linked him to the murder, the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Gliha told investigators that a man who went by “Chino” had picked him up and the two went to Edenfield’s condo, the Tampa Bay Times reports, citing court documents. Gliha reportedly said Chino wanted him to then have sex with Edenfield, and that afterward he felt “violated and angry.”

That’s when Chino and Edenfield began to argue about payment, Gliha reportedly said. He then told police he picked up a porcelain statue and threw it at Edenfield.

Edenfield pushed him, then Gliha punched him, the 47-year-old reportedly told police. Then, Gliha claims Chino came up from behind Edenfield and stabbed him.

Gliha “continuously advised he did not stab or touch the victim in any manner,” the court documents reportedly said.

However, the sheriff’s office told the Tampa Bay Times they aren’t investigating any other suspects.

James Edenfield told the Tampa Bay Times he was “shocked” Gliha was arrested, noting he didn’t expect that to happen in his lifetime.

“But, you know, I guess it’s like I told them, what goes around comes around,” the 72-year-old said.

The Independent was unable to identify Gliha’s attorney for comment.