The mother and stepfather of 5-year-old Melissa “Missy” Mogle have been charged with second-degree murder following her death last week in Florida.

Chloe Spencer, 23, and Daniel Spencer, 35, were formally charged Tuesday, Assistant State Attorney Adrian Mood told WCTV.

Mogle was found unresponsive at the couple’s home on May 19 and later pronounced dead at a hospital.

Court records state both adults were present at the time, the outlet reports. They were previously denied bail after being accused of severely neglecting and abusing the child.

Investigators reportedly uncovered security footage allegedly showing Daniel Spencer physically abusing Mogle, including hitting her, binding her limbs, and covering her with bedding. The child’s blood was found on the pillows and comforter, according to the report.

open image in gallery Melissa “Missy” Mogle, 5, was found dead at her parents' home on May 19 after alleged abuse. ( Facebook/TADA Timberlane Arts and Dance Academy LLC )

Additional photos showed Chloe Spencer about to hit Mogle with an object, which the mother later admitted was a shoe, according to court records reviewed by WCTV. Mogle was in the fetal position when her mom made the threat, according to police.

The couple faces additional charges, including aggravated battery on a child, child neglect with great bodily harm, and failure to report child abuse. They were arrested on the abuse allegations, before the murder charges were filed.

A judge has ordered that neither defendant have contact with any witnesses or minors, including their other children.

Mogle’s family members blame her death on failures by the courts, law enforcement, and Florida’s child welfare agency.

Despite a July hotline report alleging Daniel Spencer had molested the child, police and the Department of Children and Families found “insufficient probable cause” and closed the case without charges, according to the Tallahassee Democrat.

open image in gallery Mogle's mother, Chloe Spencer, 23, and stepfather, Daniel Spencer, 35, have been charged with second-degree murder. ( Leon County Jail )

In April, Daniel Spencer was found guilty in an unrelated child-sex sting conducted by the Leon County Sheriff's Office, known as "Operation Spring Cleaning." He had spent hours communicating with an undercover officer posing as a 15-year-old girl before being arrested and ultimately convicted of traveling to meet a minor.

A judge allowed Daniel Spencer to be released pending sentencing.

Chloe Spencer also filed a complaint against Daniel Spencer last year, accusing him of physical abuse. That complaint was also closed due to a lack of probable cause for arrest, the outlet reports.

“These agencies failed a 5-year-old child and let her get murdered by the people that were supposed to protect her,” Jasmine Hartsfield, one of Mogle’s godmothers, told the Tallahassee Democrat.

“They were supposed to protect her from these monsters, and they did nothing but let it happen,” she added.

According to the Leon County Clerk of Court’s website, Daniel Spencer is scheduled to appear in court again on June 6, while Chloe Spencer has a motion hearing set for Friday. Court records show that on Wednesday, Daniel Spencer submitted a conditional not guilty plea, per WCTV. Chloe Spencer also entered a written plea of not guilty, as noted on the clerk's website.