The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A New York woman has been charged with drugging four men, three of whom died, in a series of planned attacks that saw her steal their phones, sneakers, clothes, and money, authorities have said.

Tabitha Bundrick, 38, is accused of carrying out the series of attacks between April 2023 and February 2024, which prosecutors have said were part of a “calculated” and “callous” scheme to target victims across upper Manhattan.

Bundrick has pleaded not guilty to three counts of murder, robbery, burglary, and assault.

“This callous behavior allegedly led to the deaths of three people. As alleged, each incident was calculated: Tabitha Bundrick knowingly provided fentanyl-laced drugs to incapacitate her victims so she could steal their personal belongings. As a result of our long-term investigation, she is now facing significant charges,” Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said in a statement.

open image in gallery “This callous behavior allegedly led to the deaths of three people. As alleged, each incident was calculated: Tabitha Bundrick knowingly provided fentanyl-laced drugs to incapacitate her victims so she could steal their personal belongings,” DA Alvin Bragg, shown here, said in a statement this week ( AP )

“I want to be very clear to those who think they can get away with drugging and robbing unsuspecting victims: working with our law enforcement partners, we will uncover and prosecute this conduct,” he added.

Bundrick's defense attorney told the court she is “not the cold-hearted individual or calculated killer,” as characterized by the prosecution, and that she has mental health issues and has been the victim of child sexual abuse.

The prosecution outlined a timeline detailing how Bundrick allegedly committed a string of similar offences.

In the first incident, on 30 April 2023, it is alleged that Bundrick approached two men in Washington Heights, initially posing as a soap vendor before offering sex in exchange for money.

She then led them to an apartment on West 159th Street, which she broke into. Once inside, Bundrick allegedly provided the pair with what she claimed was cocaine, but prosecutors say was a substance laced with fentanyl.

open image in gallery Bundrick is charged in a New York State Supreme Court indictment with three counts of murder in the second degree, four counts of robbery in the first degree, two counts of burglary in the second degree, and one count of assault in the second degree ( Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

The following morning, one of the men awoke to find his 42-year-old companion dead. He reportedly had no memory of the events and discovered that his phone and other personal belongings were missing. Prosecutors say Bundrick later used the stolen phone to make calls.

Five months later, on September 27, 2023, Bundrick allegedly met a 39-year-old man and returned with him to his apartment on West 158th Street. According to prosecutors, she gave him the same cocktail of drugs. Three days later, the victim’s brother found his body, with several items reported missing from the home, including his phone.

In the third incident, on 25 February 2024, prosecutors allege Bundrick followed 34-year-old Abrihan Fernandez to his apartment on West 144th Street after a brief conversation outside. Once inside, she again allegedly provided drugs containing fentanyl.

Over the next few hours, Bundrick reportedly entered and exited the building multiple times, rigging the door to allow easier access. She is accused of removing several large bags from the apartment, including Fernandez’s backpack, and transporting them by cab to her own home. Fernandez’s credit card was used repeatedly over the following days.

open image in gallery Bundrick is currently serving time here, on New York City’s infamous Riker’s Island, on drug charges ( AP )

Bundrick was arrested on 5 March – initially only on robbery charges- when, during a search of her apartment, investigators recovered four pairs of the victim’s sneakers.

Bundrick is charged in a New York State Supreme Court indictment with three counts of murder in the second degree, four counts of robbery in the first degree, two counts of burglary in the second degree, and one count of assault in the second degree.

She is already serving 13 years in prison for the drug offences relating to the case, and following her court appearance, was remanded to Rikers Island.

In a prison pen pals profile, Bundrick describes herself as “looking for someone to get to know me, accept me for who I am”.

“I love working out, making fashion pieces, watching scary movies, and spending time reading and advancing myself academically. I’m super funny, loving, caring, and outgoing.”

She faces 25 years if found guilty of the new list of charges.