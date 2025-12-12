Join the Independent Women newsletter with Victoria Richards for a thoughtful take on the week’s headlines Join the Independent Women newsletter Join the Independent Women newsletter Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

The co-owner of the North Carolina-based Sycamore Brewing company has been arrested after being accused of breaking into a teenager’s home to sexually assault her, police say.

Justin Brigham, 44, allegedly broke into the 13-year-old girl’s home in Stanfield on December 10. His wife has confirmed she has assumed full control of the company as the investigation continues.

The Stanly County Sheriff’s Office told WCNC that they received a call from the teenager’s parents after they discovered an “unknown,” naked man in their daughter’s bedroom.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they found Brigham in a nearby vehicle and detained him shortly after.

open image in gallery Justin Brigham, 44, has been accused of breaking into a 13-year-old girl's house and raping her ( Stanly County Sheriff's Office )

The SCSO confirmed to WCNC that Brigham has been charged with statutory rape of a child by an adult, indecent liberties with a child, and first-degree burglary. He is being held at the Stanly County Detention Center, and his bond has been set at $10 million.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police and SCSO officers also executed a search warrant at an undisclosed location as part of their investigation.

Meanwhile, Brigham’s wife, Sarah Taylor, confirmed that she has assumed full control of the brewery she previously co-owned with her husband.

“To our employees, customers, and partners, I am devastated by the charges against Justin and the pain this has inflicted on our family and others,” Taylor wrote on Instagram. “Effective immediately, I am assuming full leadership of the company. Justin is divesting all of his interest and will have no further involvement.

“Our team remains my highest priority as a Mom and a business owner.”

open image in gallery The beer company is a well-known hipster spot in Charlotte ( Getty/iStock )

However, the severity of Brigham’s alleged crime has led some companies to direct their anger at the Sycamore Brewing brand.

Freya’s Haus in Wilmington, North Carolina, confirmed that it would be pulling all of the brand’s products.

“Effective immediately, we’re pulling all Sycamore Brewing products,” a spokesperson for the event space wrote on Facebook. “Every dollar from remaining sales will be donated to our local rape crisis center, supporting survivors in our community.

“We believe accountability and care for people matter more than silence.”

Sycamore’s taproom is over 21,000 square feet in size and features a beer garden, a cafe, and an Airstream food truck. The hipster spot is known for partnering with local charities and dog rescue groups and had been planning to expand beyond its two current locations before the allegations against Brigham came to light.

The Independent has contacted Sycamore Brewing and the SCSO for comment.