Newly-emerged surveillance footage appears to show how an alleged stowaway managed to slip past security at John F. Kennedy Airport and board a flight to France.

Svetlana Dali snuck past Transportation Security Administration agents to board Delta Flight 264 bound for Paris’ Charles de Gaulle Airport without a ticket on November 26 last year, prosecutors say.

Dali, currently held in a federal jail in Brooklyn, pleaded not guilty to a stowaway charge over the incident with her trial set to begin on May 19.

open image in gallery Dali placed her hands above her head in a body scanner, before being patted down by security officials on November 26, 2024, at JFK Airport ( Associated Press/Port Authority of New York and New Jersey )

Video from the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey shows the moment Dali proceeded through a security screening checkpoint and TSA pat-down before making her way through the terminal onto the plane.

Dali, a Russian citizen who held a U.S. green card, could be seen holding her arms above her head in a scanner sporting a tan shirt over a gray hoodie and a pair of blue jeans.

open image in gallery After being frisked by TSA agents, Dali continued past the secuirty checkpoint ( Associated Press/Port Authority of New York and New Jersey )

The woman was then recorded being briefly frisked by security with her outstretched arms parallel to her side.

In another video, Dali, now donning a black jacket and green backpack, had pulled her hoodie over her head as she blended in to a group of five passengers who were being checked onto an airbridge.

The footage shows her passing two Delta gate agents who were checking tickets, seemingly unnoticed.

open image in gallery Dali, seen at the back in the black jacket and grey hood, appeared to have slipped past Delta staff unnoticed ( Associated Press/Port Authority of New York and New Jersey )

After managing to board the plane, the woman allegedly evaded detection during takeoff by hiding inside one of the lavatories.

Delta crew members eventually realized Dali was an unauthorized passenger towards the end of the seven-hour flight and notified French authorities, according to court documents. The woman was detained before she entered customs.

Dali had allegedly been turned away at one security checkpoint by a TSA official earlier in the day for not having a boarding pass, per the filings.

She was eventually flown back to New York—after allegedly being kicked off a flight for a disruptive outburst—and admitted to authorities that she intentionally evaded Delta staff and got on the plane without permission, prosecutors said.

Dali was released after her arrest with electronic GPS monitoring before being rearrested in Buffalo, New York, on December 16 after authorities said she cut off the monitor and attempted to enter Canada on a Greyhound bus.