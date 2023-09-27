The remains of missing Colorado mother Suzanne Morphew have been found more than three years after she vanished, authorities said on Wednesday.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) announced they had positively identified remains found near Moffat, in Saguach County, during an unrelated investigation.

Morphew was reported missing on Mother’s Day, 10 May, in 2020, sparking a massive search around her Chaffee County home.

In 2021, Morphew’s husband Barry Morphew was arrested and charged with her murder.

Prosecutors dropped charges against him on the eve of the trial, after a judge barred them from calling key witnesses for failing to turn over evidence.

He has since filed a $15m lawsuit alleging they violated his constitutionaltrights.

In an interview in March on the third anniversary of his wife’s disappearance, he told Good Morning America that he had “done nothing wrong”.

“They’ve got tunnel vision and they looked at one person, and they’ve got too much pride to say they’re wrong and look somewhere else,” Mr Morphew said in a joint interview with his two adult daughters.

“While this case has garnered attention from around the world, it has touched our community and the sheriff’s office deeply,” Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze said in a statement.

“We have never stopped our investigation and will continue to follow all leads in pursuit of justice for Suzanne.”

