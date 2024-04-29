The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Authorities in Colorado have revealed the cause of death of Suzanne Morphew, a woman who went missing after going on a bike ride on Mother’s Day four years ago.

Ms Morphew’s remains were found in September 2023, more than three years after the mother of two went missing.

Her cause of death, revealed in and autopsy report by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday, was ruled to be homicide.

According to the CBI, the agencies investigating Morphew’s case have determined her death to be “Homicide by undetermined means in the setting of butorphanol, azaperone, and medetomidine intoxication.”

“The Colorado Bureau of Investigation and our law enforcement partners understand and appreciate the public interest surrounding this case,” said CBI Director Chris Schaefer in a statement. “The investigative team assembled to work this case continues to follow the evidence and only the evidence as we seek justice for Suzanne’s death.”

The National Institutes of Health describes Butorphanol as “a synthetic opioid which is used as a nasal spray for treatment of migraine headaches and parenterally as a narcotic analgesic for moderate-to-severe pain or as an adjunct to general anesthesia.”

The NIH statesthat a combination of butorphanol, azaperone, and medetomidine is an “effective, safe, and easy-to-use protocol” when immobilizing bears.

