Two suspects arrested after four people killed in ‘random’ Los Angeles shootings

Two suspects were arrested after they allegedly killed four people in “random” shootings in the Los Angeles area.

Gary Jonathan Garcia, 42, and Wayne McNeely Timberland, 20, are accused of fatally shooting four people on Sunday and Monday, including a minor. A fifth victim, also a minor, was wounded but is now in stable condition, law enforcement officials said.

“It appears this was a random murder spree, however, homicide investigators haven’t ruled anything out,” Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Captain Andrew Meyer told reporters.

The two suspects have been booked into jail on murder charges. Mr Garcia has an “extensive criminal history,” while Mr Timberland has no previous criminal record, Capt Meyer said.

The suspects are believed to be gang members, he said.

Officials have not yet released the names of the victims, but Huntington Park Police Chief Cosme Lozano said one of them was a “known local homeless individual.”

“We know that he was simply walking down the street and was randomly targeted,” Chief Lozano said.

Police tracked down one of the suspects after identifying a car seen near the crime scenes on surveillance footage. He was then taken into custody during a traffic stop.

The second suspect was arrested by a SWAT team at a home in Compton.

Police said there may also be a third suspect still at large.