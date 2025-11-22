The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A homeless man who allegedly cut the faces of two men waiting for the subway in Queens, New York, has been arrested after he allegedly caused a disturbance at a homeless shelter where he'd been staying, according to the New York Police Department.

Tyquan Manassa, 28, was arrested and charged on Friday in the subway platform attack, which took place on Wednesday. Police determined he was the one who cut the men after they arrested him for causing damage at the homeless shelter, the New York Post reports.

Police said he was caught on camera "aggressively" toppling tables and throwing a fire extinguisher at the shelter. He also allegedly knocked over a water and ice dispensing machine in the shelter's hallway, causing more than $1,000 in damage, and flipped a bed that was occupied.

He was charged with criminal mischief and misdemeanor assault in that case.

During the subway assault, Manassa allegedly approached a 42-year-old man from behind and cut him with an "unknown sharp object" on his forehead, police said. Manassa then walked away before he reportedly slapped another bystander in the face.

Tyquan Manassa, 28, was arrested and charged with four counts, including felonies, for allegedly using a sharp object to slash two New York City subway riders on November 19 ( NYPD Public Information office )

He then approached a third man and allegedly slashed 50-year-old Carlos Plasencia on his face. The attacks occurred between 3:10 and 3:25 pm on November 19.

“He was yelling, ‘What’s up? What’s up?’ He looked like he was high, and he was just attacking people for no reason,” Plasencia told the New York Daily News.

He said all he could think about was making it home because he is a father of four.

Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz condemned the random violence at the subway.

“This random violence is every commuter’s worst nightmare, and we will aggressively prosecute those who cause mayhem on our mass transit system," she said in a statement. "As alleged, two victims were simply waiting for the train in Kew Gardens when this defendant approached them and – without provocation – slashed them both in the face."

Footage from the subway captured the attack. The victims reportedly were left shocked and trying to stop their bleeding with tissues. Bystanders called 911 and assisted the injured men until police arrived on scene.

Both men were taken for treatment at local hospitals and were treated for their wounds. The first victim required 16 stitches, and Plascencia received seven.

Manassa has been charged with four counts of assault relating to the subway attack, two of which are felonies. Queens Criminal Court Judge Anthony Battisti ordered Manassa held on a $200,000 bail during a Friday night arraignment hearing, according to the New York Daily News.

Police told the outlet that Manassa has been arrested more than a dozen times since 2014, mostly for misdemeanor assaults and criminal mischief.

His next court date is scheduled for November 25, If he is convicted on all charges, he faces up to 25 years in prison.