Police have arrested a kayak guide over the death of a woman who went missing — and was later found dead — at a resort in Key Largo, Florida.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said that deputies were alerted to the disappearance of Nadyne Marie Tillman, 43, on Monday after her family said they had not heard from her since Saturday, according to NBC Miami.

Investigators learned that Tillman had met with Dylan Lamb, 33, at the Amoray Beach Resort resort on Saturday morning.

Police searched Lamb's room, and found Tillman's body inside with injuries consistent with being beaten, according to police.

Ka Thigpen, a local resident, told NBC Miami that her mother was in town for her wedding and had been staying at the resort in the room next to Lamb's. She said during their time at the resort, they saw Tillman's daughter searching near Lamb's room for her mother after a tracking app on her phone led her to the area.

"We just saw like frequently throughout the last few days, like the gentleman in and out, and her poor daughter came around looking and knocking on everyone's door," Thigpen told the broadcaster.

When deputies arrived at the resort, they were told by its assistant general manager that she was "aware of the missing person investigation and wished to report suspicious behavior involving a former guest, identified as Dylan Lamb," Local 10 reports.

According to the arrest report, hotel staff wanted to move Lamb to another room, but he allegedly refused to move and would only communicate through a closed door. He remained in the room until Sunday morning, when he finally agreed to leave.

The sheriff's report said that after Lamb left, "a housekeeper discovered three large trash bags" inside his room that were "filled with soiled towels and bed liners, and were described as heavily stained with substances consistent with blood, urine, and feces."

Staff reportedly threw the towels into the garbage before realizing they might be relevant to a murder investigation, deputies said.

“The dumpster had already been emptied by the contracted waste company, rendering the items unrecoverable,” the report said.

After deputies found text exchanges between Lamb and Tillman on Lamb's phone, they went to search his room.

Deputies found Tillman's body hidden inside a closet and under a water heater in the room.

A detective at the scene “opened a closet housing the unit’s water heater and observed a deceased white female concealed underneath," the report said. It described her as being partially clothed and in a fetal position, with "two black eyes, swollen and lacerated lips, and other facial trauma consistent with blunt force impact."

Deputies contacted Lamb's probation officer — he was previously convicted on a grand theft auto charge — who revealed that he worked at a nearby outdoors shop as a kayak guide. Lamb was arrested at his workplace, and deputies allegedly found Tillman's credit card in his wallet.

Lamb reportedly told the deputies that he hired Tillman as an escort off a website and agreed to pay her $200 for sex. He allegedly said Tillman took his money but refused to have sex with him, and that he blocked the door to his hotel room to stop her from leaving.

“He stated that she began striking him and, in response, he struck her once in the face,” investigators wrote in the report. “He claimed she fell to the floor, struck her head and became unconscious.”

Deputies noted that Tillman's injuries were not consistent to a single blow to the face.

Lamb allegedly said he went into the bathroom to "calm down" but when he reemerged he found Tillman had stopped breathing.

“He reported that he placed her on the bed, checked for signs of life, and did not find a pulse,” the report says. “He admitted that he panicked, cleaned the scene using towels and linens from the room and concealed the victim’s body inside the closet underneath the water heater.”

When asked why he didn't call 911, Lamb allegedly said he "freaked out" and wanted to avoid getting into trouble.

He has been charged with second-degree murder, kidnapping-false imprisonment, soliciting prostitution, and evidence destroying.

Lamb's arraignment is scheduled for May 13.