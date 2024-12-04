Sign up for the Independent Women email for the latest news, opinion and features Get the Independent Women email for free Get the Independent Women email for free SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A sugar heir beat up his girlfriend in a rage because they were sat near a gay couple in a restaurant in Palm Beach, Florida.

Alexander Nicholas Fanjul, 39, known as Nico, attacked his girlfriend at his home on January 28 when she asked him to stop being irate over their restaurant visit, Palm Beach Police Department said.

Newly-released bodycam footage, obtained by Law & Crime, shows officers responding to the scene and arresting Fanjul.

In the video, an officer is heard describing how he arrived to a scene of “disarray,” hearing the couple screaming inside the home and spotting the commotion through a crack in the door.

On entering the home, the officer says he found Fanjul standing over his girlfriend and “drops and trails of blood” leading from where the victim said she was dragged.

“She had her purse on her. He kicked her, threw her to the floor, ripped it off her shoulder. She doesn’t know where her purse is, her phone is. She’s beat up pretty good,” the officer says.

open image in gallery Alexander Nicholas Fanjul, 39, attacked his girlfriend at his home on January 28 ( Palm Beach Police Department )

Chairs had also been flipped upside down, carpets were out of place and many other items had been knocked over or thrown onto the floor, the officer said in arrest documents.

According to court documents, seen by Law and Crime, the victim told police Fanjul choked her around the neck to the point where she struggled to breathe.

The woman had bruises and redness around her neck consistent with her account.

Fanjul was arrested and charged with seven counts including false imprisonment, petit theft, felony battery, tampering with a witness, victim or informant, battery, criminal mischief and the possession of cocaine, Palm Beach County court records show.

open image in gallery Newly-released bodycam footage shows officers responding to the scene and arresting Fanjul ( Palm Beach Police Department )

He pleaded guilty on November 4 to petit theft, criminal mischief, and felony battery, with the court withholding adjudication of that final charge. He was sentenced to four years’ probation.

Fanjul is the eldest son of Alexander Fanjul Sr., a director and senior vice president of Florida Crystals.

The West Palm Beach-based company is one of the largest sugar producers in the southeastern US, according to The Palm Beach Post. The 39-year-old does not work for the company.

The Independent has contacted Palm Beach Police Department and Florida Crystals for comment.