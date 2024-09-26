Owner admits knowing dog was ‘dangerous’ before it mauled toddler playing outside

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A New York woman pleaded guilty on Wednesday to second-degree reckless endangerment, after her dog mauled a two-year-old boy.

Amy Willi, 45, of Mastic, Suffolk County, admitted that on March 14, 2023, her dog Kojo ran out the front door of her house and attacked a toddler in a yard across the street.

The child’s uncle raced to pick up the boy, but the dog bit the man’s left forearm, causing the child to fall to the ground. Kojo then set upon the two-year-old, biting his face, head, and leg, causing lacerations to the eye, cheek, scalp and leg, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office.

The child was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital and received stitches for his injuries.

“Willi admitted to law enforcement that she knew Kojo was a dangerous dog with violent tendencies” and failed to secure the animal inside the house before the incident, per the DA’s Office.

“The defendant’s dog’s dangerous tendencies coupled with her failure to properly secure the animal led to an innocent child and his uncle sustaining serious injuries,” District Attorney Raymond Tierney said in a statement. “Pet owners must understand the serious responsibility that comes with owning animals. Necessary precautions pet owners must take to ensure the safety of their pets, and the community include maintaining secure enclosures, using leashes in public areas, and not leaving their animals unattended where they could potentially escape. Failure to do so can lead to tragic consequences, as seen in this case.”

As part of her plea, Willis will be barred from owning, posessing, or caring for any animals for three years.

She’s due back in court on November 20.

The Independent has contacted her lawyer for comment.