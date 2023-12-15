Mother of 6-year-old who shot teacher sentenced to two years in prison

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The mother of a 6-year-old child who shot his elementary school teacher has been sentenced to two years in prison after she pleaded guilty to felony child neglect.

Deja Taylor, 26, was sentenced on Friday.

Prosecutors suggested Ms Taylor only receive a 6 month sentence after she accepted a plea deal over the summer, but the judge opted not to rule in light with that suggestion, according to NBC News.

The teacher, Abigail Zwerner, survived the shooting.

The incident occurred on 6 January, when Taylor's child shot Ms Zwerner at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia. The bullet struck Ms Zwerner in the hand, passed through, and continued into her chest.

On the morning of the shooting, Taylor claimed she had equipped her trigger lock on her pistol, which she believed she had left in her pursue on her bedroom dresser.

However, prosecutors never found a lockbox, a trigger lock, or a key to a trigger lock anywhere in her home.

Three months after the shooting, Ms Zwerner sued the school district for $40m, claiming officials had ignored numerous warnings from both staff and students that Taylor's young child had access to a handgun.

Three months after the shooting, Ms Zwerner sued the school district for $40m, claiming officials had ignored numerous warnings from both staff and students that Taylor's young child had access to a handgun.

Troubling details of Taylor's home life emerged during the course of the prosecution's investigation. They found "text messages illustrating the pervasive scope of Taylor's marijuana use" and learned of previous incidents in which Taylor's son stole the family car keys from her purse. In once incident, he even wrecked the car.

The child has been in the care of his great-grandfather, Calvin Taylor, since his mother was jailed following her plea deal, according to the family's lawyer, James Ellenson.

Mr Taylor wrote that his granddaughter was in therapy and substance abuse counseling. He said she felt "horribly" about the shooting and had "great remorse."

"Deja is and was a victim of abuse and domestic violence," Mr Taylor wrote. "No matter what the results of these circumstances are, Deja has shown resilience and the willpower to build a future for not only herself, but her son as well."

While the child will not face any charges given his age and competency to understand the legal system, the city's Commonwealth Attorney Howard Gwynn has impaneled a special grand jury to determine if charges should be brought against any other individuals involved in the shooting.

Ms Zwerner is recovering, but the incident has left her anxious, depressed, and unwilling to continue teaching.