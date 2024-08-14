Support truly

A Florida man deliberately drove his semi-truck into a Tampa strip club when he returned after being ordered to leave, and killed one while injuring more, according to police.

Tampa Police Department responded to a call at around 4.19am Tuesday morning to a report involving a truck in the parking lot of the Emperors Gentlemen’s Club.

When police arrived, officers found a truck had rammed into the front of the area of the building leading to the club entrance.

Witnesses claimed the driver had been kicked out of the club before returning to plow his vehicle into a group of people standing outside the entrance.

The 25-year-old driver had been waiting outside the club in his car for around 30 minutes, waiting for a man he had been arguing with inside to leave the building, Local10 reported.

One man died in the crash and two others were injured but are expected to survive, according to police.

“This is an unbelievably tragic and completely avoidable incident,” Chief Lee Bercaw said.

“We will work to get justice for the victims and their families. We are thinking of all those impacted including the innocent bystanders who witnessed this horrific ordeal.”

The driver was hospitalized in a critical but stable condition with charges yet to be brought against him.

The Independent has contacted Tampa Police Department for further details.