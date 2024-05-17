Homeless man accused of punching actor Steve Buscemi in random attack is arrested
The man was taken into custody on Friday
A homeless man accused of punching actor Steve Buscemi last week has been arrested.
The man has been identified as 50-year-old Clifton Williams, a spokesperson for the New York City Police Department told The Independent.
Officials with the NYPD previously said the actor was punched in the face on Friday on Third Avenue near East 27th Street in Kips Bay, Manhattan, around 11.45am.
The actor, 66, sustained bruising, swelling and bleeding to his left eye. The actor was later treated at the hospital and is doing well, his publicist said.
“Steve Buscemi was assaulted in Midtown Manhattan, another victim of a random act of violence in the city,” the publicist said. “He is OK and appreciates everyone’s well wishes, though incredibly sad for everyone that this has happened to while also walking the streets of NY.”
The Independent has emailed the NYPD for comment. The department put out a statement about the assault earlier but did not not identify Mr Buscemi as the victim.
In March, his Boardwalk Empire co-star Michael Stuhlbarg was also assaulted at random while out in the city, marking the second actor from the HBO hit series to be attacked this year.
The NYPD previously released images of the suspect which showed him wearing a blue T-shirt, black trousers, a black cap and carrying a book bag.
Mr Buscemi has lived in New York City for most of his life. According to the NYPD’s latest numbers, overall crime in the city is on decline compared to the same period last year.