A woman was strangled to death while with her husband for a conjugal visit at his California prison and now her family is demanding answers on how it could happen.

Stephanie Dowells, 62, was at Mule Creek State Prison in Ione, California, for an overnight unsupervised visit with her husband, David Brinson, 54, on November 13 when she was killed. Brinson has not been charged but the Amador County Coroner confirmed this week, four months after her death, that Dowells was strangled, KCRA 3 Investigations reports.

Prosecutors are waiting for police to finish their investigation before filing charges.

Dowells’s heartbroken family is now asking why, given Brinson’s criminal history of being a mass murderer.

“How could they just let this happen? I just don't get it,” Dowells’s son Armand Torres told the news outlet. “My mom was just left alone, and she called for help, I'm sure, and there's nothing she could do.

“Given the history that this guy has, we kind of wanted to know how is it even possible for them to be unsupervised?” Torres asked.

open image in gallery Stephanie Dowells, 62, was described as the ‘cornerstone of her family and community.’ She was strangled to death while visiting her husband inside a prison ( Facebook )

The Independent has contacted the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation and Amador County Sheriff’s Office for comment.

That night at approximately 2 a.m., Brinson picked up the phone in the apartment-like visitor complex and told officers his wife passed out. Officials arrived and found her unresponsive. She was pronounced dead an hour later.

The family wants answers. Brinson was convicted of four murders in 1993 and is serving four consecutive life terms with an additional 20-years without the possibility of parole, KCRA reports.

Dowells’s mom, Oveta Wilson, said her daughter was “the most giving, kindhearted person” who was always helping others.

Dowells, a mom-of-two and grandmother, was a hairstylist and ran her own business in Los Angeles. Her loved ones affectionately called her “Stevi,” a Gofundme page for her family said. She was described as “a beacon of strength and love and the cornerstone of her family and community.”

“Her salon was more than just a place for beauty services; it was a space where community members felt heard and supported,” the page reads. “Stevi was a trusted friend to all her clients.”

California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said in a statement to KCRA that “incarcerated persons must apply and meet strict eligibility criteria” to be approved for a conjugal visit.

“Only those who demonstrate sustained good behavior and meet specific program requirements are considered,” the statement said. “These visits are designed to support positive family connections and successful rehabilitation.”