A man in Houston has been accused of killing his stepbrother while the man was visiting their mother for Mother's Day.

Charles Storey, 50, allegedly shot and killed his stepbrother, Eduardo Alfaro Jr, 32, while Alfaro was visiting their mother on Sunday, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies traveled to the home after receiving calls reporting weapons fire at the site. When law enforcement officers arrived at around 7:30 pm local time, they found Alfaro suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and pronounced him dead at the scene.

Storey was charged with his murder and booked into the Harris County Jail, according to the sheriff's department.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez shared a post on social media about the incident, noting that a "mom lost two sons on Mother's Day."

Gonzalez said that Alfaro, upon arriving at his mother's house, found Storey "possibly during a drinking binge."

"What should’ve been a pleasant evening between mother and son, instead turned deadly," he wrote, noting that Alfaro had intended to take his mother out to dinner that evening.

The sheriff's department has yet to share more specific details about what exactly led to the shooting. Gonzalez believes that the men got into an argument while their mother was in the house and that the argument escalated until the shooting occurred.

The men's mother is presumably uninjured, though the sheriff's office did not provide details about her condition in its post.