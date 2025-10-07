16-year-old girl finds decapitated man inside Staten Island home as victim’s stepson in custody
The 45-year-old victim was found in a bathtub with multiple stab wounds to his head and neck
A 16-year-old girl discovered a decapitated man inside a Staten Island home Monday afternoon, New York police sources have said.
The grisly discovery was made around 4:30 p.m. on Cary Avenue in West Brighton.
The 45-year-old victim was found in a bathtub with multiple stab wounds to the head and neck. His head had been removed with a hacksaw, police told PIX11 News.
Investigators later took the victim’s 19-year-old stepson into custody. A motive has not been released. It’s unknown what charges the suspect faces at this time.
According to the property manager, the victim was a retired employee of New York’s Department of Sanitation.
The manager also said they believe the suspect is schizophrenic.