Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

16-year-old girl finds decapitated man inside Staten Island home as victim’s stepson in custody

The 45-year-old victim was found in a bathtub with multiple stab wounds to his head and neck

Andrea Cavallier
Tuesday 07 October 2025 13:01 EDT
Video Player Placeholder
Man decapitated on Staten Island, reports say l 19-year-old in custody

A 16-year-old girl discovered a decapitated man inside a Staten Island home Monday afternoon, New York police sources have said.

The grisly discovery was made around 4:30 p.m. on Cary Avenue in West Brighton.

The 45-year-old victim was found in a bathtub with multiple stab wounds to the head and neck. His head had been removed with a hacksaw, police told PIX11 News.

Investigators later took the victim’s 19-year-old stepson into custody. A motive has not been released. It’s unknown what charges the suspect faces at this time.

According to the property manager, the victim was a retired employee of New York’s Department of Sanitation.

Investigators took the victim’s 19-year-old stepson into custody for the murder
Investigators took the victim’s 19-year-old stepson into custody for the murder (Citizen.com)

The manager also said they believe the suspect is schizophrenic.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in