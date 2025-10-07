The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A 16-year-old girl discovered a decapitated man inside a Staten Island home Monday afternoon, New York police sources have said.

The grisly discovery was made around 4:30 p.m. on Cary Avenue in West Brighton.

The 45-year-old victim was found in a bathtub with multiple stab wounds to the head and neck. His head had been removed with a hacksaw, police told PIX11 News.

Investigators later took the victim’s 19-year-old stepson into custody. A motive has not been released. It’s unknown what charges the suspect faces at this time.

According to the property manager, the victim was a retired employee of New York’s Department of Sanitation.

Investigators took the victim’s 19-year-old stepson into custody for the murder ( Citizen.com )

The manager also said they believe the suspect is schizophrenic.