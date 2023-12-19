Mother and 5-year-old hospitalised after home invasion caught on horror video

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A woman and her five-year-old daughter were pistol-whipped by a gang of armed robbers who broke into their home in New York.

Police say that four suspects, three of whom were armed with guns, kicked in the front door of the home on Staten Island in the early hours of Monday.

The NYPD says that the 33-year-old woman, a five-year-old girl, a four-year-old boy and a 54-year-old nanny were in the home at the time.

Officials released video of the masked suspects brandishing guns as they searched through the kitchen and several rooms of the home.

They demanded money and jewellery before beating the woman and the girl. Both victims suffered facial cuts and bleeding. They were taken to hospital for treatment.

The gang stole a phone before fleeing the one, said police.

The woman told WABC-TV that she only woke up when the gang turned on the light in her bedroom and put a gun to her head.

No arrests have been made in the case.

Tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), by visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).