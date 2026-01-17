The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A five-year-old Louisiana boy was so severely neglected that when he died, his emaciated body fit inside an infant-sized body bag, according to deputies, who say it’s one of the most disturbing child neglect cases they have ever encountered.

Marlon Perilloux, 33, and Raynisa Young, 27, have been arrested and charged with negligent homicide in the death of their son Marley Perilloux, who weighed only 19 pounds, according to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Perilloux and Young are also charged with second-degree cruelty to juveniles, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and illegal carrying of weapons. Authorities said additional or upgraded charges are possible.

Deputies responded to a reported medical emergency at a gas station in Geismar, Louisiana, around 9 p.m. on January 1 where they found Marley unresponsive. The boy was rushed to a nearby hospital where he died.

The boy’s weight of just 19 pounds and height of 35 inches sparked concerned and investigators immediately opened a child abuse and neglect investigation after observing apparent injuries and signs of severe malnourishment, the sheriff’s office said.

open image in gallery Marlon Perilloux, 33, and Raynisa Young, 27, have been arrested and charged with a slew of neglect charges ( Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office )

Investigators visited the family’s home, where three other children resided, and what they found inside raised further alarm.

“Detectives reported the inside of the home was in poor condition and barely livable due to Perilloux and Young’s negligence,” the sheriff’s office said. Trash was scattered throughout the residence, and dirty mattresses were laid directly on the floor.

Through interviews, investigators determined the parents had “failed to ensure proper hygiene, feeding, and medical care” for Marley. Investigators also reported that the child had been bedridden and never left the home.

Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Col. Donald Capello described the case as the most severe neglect he had witnessed.

open image in gallery The boy’s father and mother, Raynisa Young, were arrested and booked into the Ascension Parish Jail, where they are being held without bond ( Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office )

“This is probably the worst case of child neglect I’ve seen in my 34 years of law enforcement,” he said.

“To put it in perspective, when the coroners come out, there are body bags for adults, and there are body bags for infants,” Capello added, per WAFB. “And this child, 5 years old, fit in an infant body bag.”

Marley’s cause of death has not been determined and an autopsy is pending, authorities said.

Perilloux and Young were booked into the Ascension Parish Jail, where they are being held without bond.

The three other children living in the home were removed by the state. The investigation is ongoing.