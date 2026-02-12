The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A beloved figure skating coach was shot to death at a Starbucks drive-thru by a man suspected to have carried out a series of robberies over the previous week.

Sam Linehan, 28, was gunned down on Tuesday while collecting a beverage from a Starbucks in St Louis’ Tower Grove East neighborhood. Keith Lamon Brown, 58, has since been arrested by police in connection with the crime.

As the investigation into the shooting continues, though, the local community has been left shaken by the killing.

The Metro Edge Figure Skating Club, where the 28-year-old worked, paid tribute to the teacher in a heartbreaking statement dedicated to “Coach Sam.”

open image in gallery Keith Lamon Brown allegedly shot Sam Linehan after allegedly conducting a series of robberies ( St Louis Jail )

“This loss is both sudden and heartbreaking for our athletes, staff, and broader community,” the club wrote, according to Fox 2 Now. “We are focused on supporting Coach Sam’s family and providing care and resources for our skaters during this difficult time.”

Linehan was a prolific skater, representing Team USA and winning a Silver medal at the U.S. Synchronized Skating Championships in 2014.

St. Louis Metropolitan Police offered more details about her killing at a press conference, revealing that Brown demanded that she raise her hands above her head before opening fire.

During the conference, police added that Brown is now a suspect in a robbery that took place outside of a nearby Jack-in-the-Box on February 6.

In that incident, the suspect pointed a gun at a woman’s car and demanded that she and her daughter hand over their belongings, police said.

open image in gallery The Starbucks near St Louis' Tower Grove East neighborhood where Linehan lost her life ( Google Streetview )

“The victim was in a drive-thru when the suspect approached the victim, robbed the victim and then fired a shot into the air after the robbery,” Mitch McCoy, director of public affairs for the SLMPD, told reporters.

McCoy added that the suspect took bank cards and phone from the driver as well as allegedly stealing a gun from the victim’s purse.

Two days later, Brown allegedly entered a Dollar General store and aimed a gun at an employee, demanding money.

“After the robbery occurred and the suspect exited the store, the suspect fired two rounds into the air,” McCoy said.

Security footage was not released from either the February 6 or February 8 incident because police had not yet established a link between the events.

Now, Brown stands charged with first-degree murder, unlawful possession of a firearm and three counts of armed criminal action.

However, at the press conference, McCoy said that Brown was already “very familiar with a jail cell.”

Court records seen by Fox 2 Now suggest that Brown’s criminal record dates all the way back to 1986.

According to the document, Brown had previously been charged with offenses including burglary, robbery and armed criminal action.

The Independent has contacted Starbucks for further comment.