A decomposed body and numerous explosives were discovered inside a Connecticut home following an hours-long standoff with a man who had barricaded himself and exchanged gunfire with law enforcement.

Police in Stamford were called to the property on Tuesday morning after a state marshal, attempting to carry out a court-ordered eviction, dialled 999. During the day, the man repeatedly opened fire at officers, causing damage to police vehicles. Law enforcement returned fire multiple times, though no officers sustained injuries. The grim discoveries were made on Wednesday in the aftermath of the incident.

The 63-year-old man was found dead later in the day of what police believe was a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Officers who were clearing the home afterward found a decomposed body on the second floor, as well as numerous explosives including pipe bombs, grenades and Molotov cocktails, Police Chief Timothy Shaw said in a statement.

“This was an extremely dangerous incident that tragically resulted in the loss of two lives,” said Shaw, who praised the efforts of local, state and federal law enforcement officers and firefighters, including hostage negotiators who tried to communicate with the man for hours.

open image in gallery Law enforcement officers respond near a home where a man shot at officers and a decomposed body was later found in Stamford, Conn., Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025. (Tyler Sizemore/Hearst Connecticut Media via AP)

The Stamford police bomb squad was called in to safely remove the explosives before detectives began investigating the crime scene. Authorities said they had identified the man and were investigating the identity and cause of death of the second person. The state inspector general's office will investigate the officers' use of deadly force.

Court records show a bank had foreclosed on the home and demanded the residents vacate the property in April because the mortgage wasn't being paid. Last month, a judge ordered the eviction after offering the tenants a chance to make payments on the mortgage.

An email message was left Wednesday night with an attorney who represented the man who shot at police in the foreclosure court case.