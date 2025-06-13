The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A Texas City staffer has been arrested after officials said he impersonated a city council member.

Derek Miller, a member of the Texas City communications and marketing team, has been charged with the online impersonation of Joseph Lowry, a La Marque city council member.

Miller was arrested Tuesday on a third-degree felony. Court documents alleged Miller began writing Facebook posts from a profile impersonating the councilman.

The posts were primarily positive and complimented Texas City officials who had tension with Lowry.

When asked about the arrest, the councilman told ABC13, “I’ve never met Derek Miller. I’ve never, to my knowledge, had a conversation with him.”

open image in gallery Joseph Lowry, the councilman who was impersonated, said he'd never met Derek Miller ( Facebook )

Earlier this week, Lowry’s city council colleagues discussed censoring the councilman, who has become the subject of several recent scandals.

An attorney representing Texas City Manager J.B. Pritchett sent Lowry a cease and desist, accusing him of online harassment and defamation, the TV station reported.

Lowry told a reporter at the station that some people take issue with his attitude. “I’m a critic, so they block me on social media,” he said, claiming he was once blocked from the City of Texas City Facebook page.

At one point, the reporter asked Lowry if he felt “the way (he) engages with people ever crosses the line to harassment?” and he replied, “Not at all. As a journalist, you’re allowed to ask questions. As an elected official, you’re allowed to ask questions, and I don’t mind asking the hard questions.”

Lowry said the ordeal “sounds like a Netflix movie.”