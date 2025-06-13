City staffer arrested after ‘impersonating a council member online’ to compliment officials he’d argued with
The staffer has been charged with a third-degree felony
A Texas City staffer has been arrested after officials said he impersonated a city council member.
Derek Miller, a member of the Texas City communications and marketing team, has been charged with the online impersonation of Joseph Lowry, a La Marque city council member.
Miller was arrested Tuesday on a third-degree felony. Court documents alleged Miller began writing Facebook posts from a profile impersonating the councilman.
The posts were primarily positive and complimented Texas City officials who had tension with Lowry.
When asked about the arrest, the councilman told ABC13, “I’ve never met Derek Miller. I’ve never, to my knowledge, had a conversation with him.”
Earlier this week, Lowry’s city council colleagues discussed censoring the councilman, who has become the subject of several recent scandals.
An attorney representing Texas City Manager J.B. Pritchett sent Lowry a cease and desist, accusing him of online harassment and defamation, the TV station reported.
Lowry told a reporter at the station that some people take issue with his attitude. “I’m a critic, so they block me on social media,” he said, claiming he was once blocked from the City of Texas City Facebook page.
At one point, the reporter asked Lowry if he felt “the way (he) engages with people ever crosses the line to harassment?” and he replied, “Not at all. As a journalist, you’re allowed to ask questions. As an elected official, you’re allowed to ask questions, and I don’t mind asking the hard questions.”
Lowry said the ordeal “sounds like a Netflix movie.”