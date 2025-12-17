TV sports reporter found dead alongside husband in murder suicide, police say

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A TV sports reporter and anchor has been found dead alongside her husband in what is believed to be a muder suicide in Alabama, police have said.

Christina Chambers, who worked for just over ten years for a Fox affiliate in Birmingham, was found dead alongside her husband in the community of Hoover, with a family member raising the alarm around 9 am on Tuesday.

Police said a three-year-old child was also in the home, but was unharmed.

According to WBRC, police found both Chambers and her partner of four years, Johnny Rimes, dead as a result of gunshot wounds. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Chambers left her role at WBRC in 2021 but continued to work with the station as a freelancer.

open image in gallery Christina Chambers was a sports reporter at WBRC and taught broadcast journalism ( WBRC )

The slain journalist contributed to its football broadcasts and also fronted coverage of the Mercedes Marathon in Birmingham, Alabama – an event she presented and also ran in herself.

In a statement, WBRC said: "We are absolutely heartbroken to share this news.

“We have confirmed former WBRC sports reporter Christina Chambers is one of the two people found dead in a Hoover home Tuesday morning," the network said

"Please keep their family and your WBRC family in your thoughts as we navigate this loss."

Chambers’ husband was a financial analyst at American Cast Iron Pipe Company, according to his LinkedIn profile, and studied at the University of Alabama.

Chambers also studied at the University of Alabama and began her broadcast career as a sports and news reporter at NBC affiliate WLTZ in Columbus, Georgia, before joining the regional sports network Comcast Sports Southeast in Atlanta.

While in that role, she served as the Auburn University beat reporter and sideline reporter for Friday night high school football games.

WBRC said that prior to joining their sports reporting team, Chambers had worked as a sports reporter and anchor at WAKA, a local news station in Montgomery, Alabama.

Her WBRC colleagues described her as “a beloved coworker and mom to a 3-year-old son who she adored.

“She was known for her quick wit, smile, warmth, care, and love for her UAB Blazers and high school sports,” the network said.

open image in gallery Journalist Christina Chambers was killed in an incident police described as a suspected murder suicide ( WBRC )

Her colleague, Jeh Jeh Pruitt, a WBRC news anchor, said, “She was one of the sweetest, most loving people that I know. She was relentless with running, loving her son, and loving life.

“I am glad I got a chance to hug and tell her I love her a week ago at the Super 7. I am so sorry for her family, the Chambers and Thompson Families, and her WBRC Family.”

Chambers also taught broadcast journalism at a local high school, where she shared her passion for both sports and journalism.

In a statement, Alabaster City Schools paid tribute to her and the positive impact she’d had on her students:

Superintendent Dr Wayne Vickers said: “We are deeply saddened by the passing of Christina Chambers. From 2021 to early 2025, Christina served as a broadcast journalism teacher in our Broadcast Academy at Thompson High School, where she quickly formed meaningful connections with her students. Her dedication to them and to her profession was evident in everything she did.”

Under her guidance, students reportedly won numerous state-level awards, and she was named 2024 Advisor of the Year by the Alabama Scholastic Press Association.

Dr Vickers said she always left a “lasting impression on students, colleagues, and viewers alike”.

“We extend our heartfelt thoughts and prayers to all who are grieving this profound loss," he added.