Two Spirit Airlines employees were charged with theft after a passenger left behind her $500 Louis Vuitton wristlet.

Olukunle Idowu, a 49-year-old Spirit Airlines supervisor, and another airline employee, Hyacinth Linton, 56, were charged with petit theft. The Miami Herald first reported the alleged theft.

The incident occurred at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on October 19 when a passenger, about to board her Spirit Airlines flight to Austin, Texas, left behind her Louis Vuitton wristlet — which the victim valued at $505 — on the counter at the airport gate. The wristlet was given to Spirit employees working at the gate.

Surveillance footage captured Idowu finding the wristlet three days later inside a drawer, “took possession of it,” and looked inside of it, court records say.

Idowu then took the wristlet to another gate two down, where he took a full inventory of its contents. Linton then joined Idowu at the gate, where she poured the contents onto the gate’s counter. But within seconds, Idowu scoops those items into a plastic bag as Linton puts the wristlet “deep inside” her backpack, records say.

Two Spirit Airlines employees face charges of theft over a $500 Louis Vuitton wristlet that a passenger at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport left behind ( Getty Images )

Idowu then discarded the plastic bag in the trash, according to the affidavit.

Idowu was arrested on November 21 and has pleaded not guilty to a charge of petit theft valued at more than $100 and less than $750. No bond information appeared for Idowu but jail records suggest he’s no longer in police custody. The Independent has contacted the Broward Sheriff’s Office for more information.

Linton was arrested on November 13. She posted a $500 bond and is no longer in custody. She’s not yet entered a plea after being charged with petit theft worth under $40.

The Independent has reached out to the airline for comment.

Spirit Airlines told the Miami Herald in a statement that one employee has been suspended and the other is on a leave of absence.

“We are aware that two employees were charged in November for an alleged theft,” Spirit said in a statement. “One employee has been suspended without pay, and the other is on a leave of absence. We are conducting a thorough investigation into this matter and will take further action as deemed necessary following the conclusion of our investigation.”

“Spirit conducts background checks on all employees consistent with applicable law,” the statement continued.