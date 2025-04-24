The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A Missouri driver wanted to test whether police would chase him if he hit 100 miles per hour.

The speedometer only got to 95mph when they did, and he got arrested.

James Hills of St Clair County was taken into custody for fleeing from law enforcement and was issued a citation for speeding on April 21.

He allegedly told authorities he was testing out a speeding theory from his cousin on the day of his arrest.

Officials put him in a 24-hour hold at the county jail with a $20,000 cash or surety bond.

According to police information obtained by Ozarks First, an officer with the Osceola Police Department caught a gray 2008 Chevy driving at 95 mph on northbound Highway 13. The officer engaged in a chase as Hills allegedly sped up and almost crashed into multiple cars while turning onto Highway B.

The officer later lost track of the car, but after interviewing neighbors, he was able to determine the driver’s identity.

Hills had quickly driven into a driveway across the street and went inside the home, cops say.

Officials spoke with the man in front of his home and he admitted to fleeing from the officer while doing almost 100 mph.

The man’s cousin had allegedly convinced him that if he drove at triple-digit speeds, he wouldn’t be chased. Hills was determined to test out the theory, cops said. Per the outlet’s reporting, he felt no remorse as no one got hurt.

Police did not provide further information and it’s unclear when the man’s next court date is.